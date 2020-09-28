Razer Announces Inaugural Razercon 2020 Digital Event

Razer usually has a large platform at E3 every year to show off its latest and greatest. That clearly did not happen this year. Razer is going digital with its inaugural Razercon 2020 Digital Event. This full-day event will be produced by Razer and its network of hardware and software partners. It takes place on October 10 with streams across all major social media platforms. The day will conclude with an online concert featuring performances by fan-favorite EDM and metal acts. Viewers will also be invited to interact online and win prizes. You can view the full breakdown below.
“We have a very passionate and hardcore gaming community that has stuck with us for many years, and the idea of having a major gathering for Razer fans and all gamers out there was brought up countless times,” said Min-Liang Tan. “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone around the world, greatly limiting physical events. We see RazerCon as an opportunity to celebrate gaming and the Razer community while setting a new standard for online events.”
RazerCon 2020 will feature:
-
Global mixed reality keynote by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, hosted against the iconic Singapore skyline
-
The world’s first RGB lighting-reactive livestream
-
Razer panels held by product managers, showcasing new and unannounced products and discussing design and technology
-
Exclusive content showcases from multiple game studios such as Romero Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive and technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital
-
Appearances from gaming celebrities, including an audience meet and greet session with CloakZy and CourageJD, a RazerStreamer panel with PaladinAmber and many more
-
Concerts by top EDM artists, and metal concert headlined by Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce with special guests Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) & Tim Henson (Polyphia)