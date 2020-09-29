Fourth Season Pass Update Brings Kunimitsu, Vermillion Gates to Tekken 7

The next update for the Tekken 7 season pass will be hitting the game soon, bringing a wealth of changes and additions with it. The most important of these are the return of Kunimitsu and the addition of the Vermillion Gates states. As is the case with every member of the Tekken 7 roster, Kunimitsu is not one to be trifled with. See her in action in the trailer below.

Other notable extras coming with this next season pass update include new moves for all characters, meaning everyone just got that much more deadly. Also, a new “Tekken Prowess” stat and “Tekken God Omega” rank are also being added to the game. The former is a number based on highest rank, all character ranks and total matches played, giving players a more comprehensive idea of their skill. The latter is a top-tier rank for only the very best Tekken 7 players out there. Fans can also look forward to UI enhancements and online play enhancements once the update goes live.