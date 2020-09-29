Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Arrives Late October

Nintendo today announced when the second DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Crown Tundra, launches.

The Isle of Armor, the first DLC, was just a teaser for the main course. The Crown Tundra promises to be bigger with tons of Legendary Pokemon to collect. This whole new area features a frigid landscape with snowy mountains to climb and Pokemon Dens to explore.

Like Isle of Armor, Crown Tundra brings back a treasure trove of past Pokemon for players to capture. These include numerous Legendary Pokemon from older generations, such as Cresselia, Zygarde, Rayquaza, and Kyreum among many others. It also appears that there’s a new tournament coming with The Crown Tundra, the Galarian Star Tournament. Based on the trailer, the tournament sees different duos of trainers teaming up for double battles.

Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra launches October 22 as part of the Expansion Pass. A version of the game that includes the Expansion Pass bundled in launches November 6.