Predator: Hunting Grounds Adds Fireteam PvP Mode, New Map in Free Update

Back in April, Illfonic launched Predator: Hunting Grounds, an asymmetrical multiplayer title that pits four armed soldiers against the titular alien hunter.

Since then, the licensed game has been receiving free and paid monthly updates, which has included new skins, weapons and further gameplay refinements. But today marks the biggest free update yet, featuring a brand-new Fireteam PvP mode Clash wherein two fireteams must capture specific locations to gain points, and the team with the most points first will have one player become the deadly Predator to aid their squadmates. The latest update also includes the Excavation map, which contains a multi-level cave system, and an upgrade from five to ten loadouts for Fireteam and Predator customization.

Be sure to check out our review for Predator: Hunting Grounds, which is available now on PS4 and PC.