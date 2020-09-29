Undead Darlings Finally Available on Switch and Steam

Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ was first announced years ago. We’ve been keeping an eye on development ever since and the release finally arrived!

For the uninitiated, this is a game featuring a bunch of gals who also happen to be zombies. You and your crew go through dungeon-crawling battles and there are visual novel segments in between.

It’s a quirky title and now everyone can finally try it for themselves. Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ is available on Switch for $29.99. The PC version is currently discounted down to $26.99 on Steam.