Untitled Goose Game Getting Physical Edition

The hilarious Untitled Goose Game is getting a physical edition! You’ll be able to get your goose on physically on PS4 or Switch.

There’s a Standard Edition as well as a Lovely Edition available. The Standard Edition costs $34.99 on Switch and $29.99 on PS4. Included is a 24 page catalog, 11″ x 17″ village map poster and goose sticker.

The Lovely Edition is exclusive to iam8bit and includes the same goodies. However, there is a 100% recyclable outer sheet. It costs a bit more at $39.99 on Switch and $34.99 on PS4.