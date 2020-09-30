Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Mode Fully Detailed

Treyarch today fulled revealed the hotly anticipated Zombies mode coming with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Zombies mode has been a mainstay in Treyarch Call of Duty titles. Though Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer have executed their own takes on the Zombies formula, Treyarch remains king. As expected, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War includes a Zombies mode, and it’s a pretty big change from previous years. This Zombies is starting fresh with a new narrative, characters, and progression, but also keeping fan-favorite elements.

Die Maschine is the name of the map coming with Cold War, which takes place in the early 80s. As part of Requiem, you are sent into a World War II bunker to suppress unnatural phenomenon. At the same time, there’s Omega Group, a Soviet-led division that may hinder or aid your journey. This is a fresh Zombies story, but players can expect to see plenty of references and nods to previous iterations. The most obvious is the original Zombies map, Nacht der Untoten, which is actually in Die Maschine.

Just like the multiplayer, Zombies is cross-play and cross-gen across all platforms. New to the Zombies experience are Loadouts. Now, instead of starting a match with a pistol, players can now kick-off a match with their custom-made loadouts. Every weapon can still be upgraded via Pack-a-Punch, and now every weapon has a rarity assigned to it. The more rare a weapon, the more damage and attachments available to the weapon. Of course, there are still Wall Buys and the Mystery Box to acquire new weapons. Numerous Black Ops Cold War features also make their way into Zombies. These include Field Upgrades and different types of equipment. Classic Zombies Perks like Juggernog and Speed Cola.

Finally, there’s the new Exfil option. Matches don’t have to end with your death. Instead, players can now call in a helicopter to evacuate. It won’t be easy though with the game dialing zombie spawns up drastically. However, if everyone manages to evacuate safely, there will be some rewards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.