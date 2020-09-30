Insomniac Games Drops First Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Details

Insomniac Games today dropped the first details for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5.

Those who pick up the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5 will get access to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. The existence of the remaster has been contentious, especially since there’s no free upgrade for current owners on PS4. As such, it’s on Insomniac Games to prove why previous owners should shell out the extra cash for a remaster. Today’s trailer and PS Blog post is there’s first real attempt.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is set to take full use of the PS5’s extra power. The team at Insomniac has worked to update the city’s environment with improved models and materials, as well as ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows. Characters likewise have been updated with higher fidelity skin, eye, and teeth shaders, and individually rendered strands of hair.

However, probably the most noticeable change is the alteration to Peter Parker’s face. The team opted to replace John Bubniak’s original physical performance with that of Ben Jordan. The goal was to have a face model that’s a better match to Yuri Lowenthal’s vocal performance. Only time will tell whether fans will accept this controversial change.

In terms of performance, the PS5 allows for a high frame rate through Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate. There’s also near-instant loading, Spatial 3D Audio, and DualSense integration. Finally, there are three new suits to unlock, the first of which is the Amazing Suit from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches November 12 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Sony says they will not sell the remaster separately.