October 2020 PlayStation Plus Titles Announced

Sony has announced next month’s PlayStation Plus free offerings – and they’re a mix of games in keeping with Halloween and racing action. Dontnod’s Vampyr and EA’s Need For Speed Payback join the lineup on October 6, and offer up completely different kinds of experiences. With the former, you have a horror-themed Souls-like with a cool premise. You’re a doctor-turned-vampire and have to take out vampire hunters and evil-doers. Need For Speed Payback offers up a Fast and the Furious-style plotline with big stakes and exciting races. It’s one of the better NFS games made in the last decade, and a must-play for any racing fan who wants a quality game wrapped around a blockbuster movie-esque storyline.