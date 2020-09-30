Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty’s Nintendo Switch Flavor Arrives October 27

Oddworld fans finally have a date to mark on their calendars. As of October 27, fans will at last be able to enjoy Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty on the Nintendo Switch, meaning that they can take Abe and his fellow Mudokons with them wherever they go. For those who are unfamiliar with the game, a short trailer was released to mark the occasion; check it out below.

This remastered chronicle of Abe’s efforts to keep his species off the menu offer fans improved visuals, better music and smoother gameplay than the original. It’s been available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One for awhile now, so be sure to check out our review for the full scoop. For those who’ve been craving the game on the go however, they’ll soon have the option to pick up Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty for Switch either digitally or physically. There’s even a collectors edition packed with extra goodies too. Indeed, it looks like there will flavor for everyone by the end of the month.