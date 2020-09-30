Prime Gaming Free Titles Announced for October

Prime Gaming is one of the best low-key values in the industry since many don’t know about it – despite it not only being rooted in Twitch, but now using the Prime branding as well. It provides a healthy dose of free games and recently just unleashed a ton of SNK classics in the library. While there is a launcher you can use, you can also just load up the EXEs without any DRM once you have that – so it’s a great way to enjoy the games and still use something like Steam or GOG Galaxy for other features like scerenshots or streaming.

October’s free games feature a lot of horror theming alongside some pure fun as Dead Age, Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, Surf World Series, and Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl join the fray. This gives you a mix of shooting and horror for Halloween alongside horses of a different color in Surf World Series and the 8-bit-inspired brawler Mall Brawl – which we enjoyed quite a bit.