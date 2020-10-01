Astro Announces New In-Ear Headset for Mobile and Console Gaming

Astro is a prominent manufacturer of top tier gaming headsets and peripherals. With a focus on mobile gaming and every day use, Astro has announced a new in-ear headset. The Astro Gaming A03 In-Ear Monitor is engineered for gaming in mind. It will come in two colors, white/purple or navy/red, and will retail for $49.99. This wired headset is to give gamers the opportunity to play anywhere whether it be on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch. These differ from traditional ear buds by offering two separate audio drivers in each ear. One driver is dedicated to bass while the other is dedicated to mid and high level sounds.

“Gamers want a convenient way to enjoy pro-grade audio while on the go,” said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The new A03 IEM expands our line-up with a competitively priced solution designed to deliver the sound quality, comfort and style ASTRO customers expect.” The A03 is available now at Astro’s website. Check out the video below.