GOG Galaxy Preps New In-App Storefront Options

Since its inception, GOG Galaxy has made not only playing games from GOG more enjoyable, but has helped organize gaming libraries across the board. After recently adding in Epic Games Store purchase integration, a new update is coming to expand that functionality. With the new storefront, users of the upcoming internal beta test will be able to buy hand-picked EGS-exclusives alongside every GOG game.

With some having issues with using the EGS launcher, this could be a great way for gamers to get all the perks of that service – like weekly free games, from within Galaxy itself. GOG as a company has been the best way to enjoy DRM-free games for many years on PC, and Galaxy’s ever-evolving nature helps that launcher gain traction and expose more people to the benefits of a DRM-free experience.