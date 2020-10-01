Minecraft Plants ‘A New Seed’ in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Latest Character Reveal

Yesterday, Nintendo teased the next DLC addition to the ever-growing roster of their signature platform fighter on Switch, marking the second of six planned characters as part of Fighter Pass Volume 2.

That anticipated reveal went down earlier today as Minecraft was confirmed to be the next major third party franchise to be making its way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game’s mascot Steve is the main addition, but their alternate costumes will also allow players to brawl as Alex, Zombie (more commonly known as Creeper) or Enderman. The reveal trailer below also shows off the Minecraft themed stage, which will feature seven songs from the creative sandbox title, and shows off some quick looks at Steve’s moveset, which will be detailed in full on October 3 at 7:30 AM PT right before the kickoff of the Minecraft Live event.

For more on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is available now on Switch, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “the biggest accomplishment of the series thus far.”