Overcooked 2 Heads to the Far East in Moon Harvest Update

Overcooked 2 players are getting more free content today in the form of the Moon Harvest update. Team17 and Ghost Town Games are launching the update to mark the beginning of the Mid-Autumn Festival. This is is an annual event celebrated in many east-Asian countries and now everyone else can join in the fun too. See what all is coming to the game in the trailer below:

The Moon Harvest update adds three varieties of mooncakes, the traditional dessert of the festival, for the virtual chefs to to serve up, as well as five new levels to conquer. The update also adds lily pads which will quickly sink after they’re stepped on. Overcooked 2 has always been about managing kitchen chaos and it seems there are still new kinds of disarray to bring into the already crazy kitchens.

Overcooked 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.