Take on the Challenge of Super Mario Bros. 35 Starting Today

Super Mario Bros. may be old and familiar to most, but Nintendo has shaken it up with Super Mario Bros. 35. Released last month, this title is akin to Tetris 99 and pits players against one another in order to see who is the best platformer as they try to make their way through every level in the classic platformer while others compete to be the last one standing. Send enemies, decrease time or just perfect platforming in order to be number one. This title is only available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and will only be playable until March 31 of next year. Be sure to check it out before it’s gone!

Super Mario Bros. 35 is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the release trailer below: