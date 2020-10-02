Be A Pro Looks to Revolutionize NHL 21

It has been a few years since the career mode Be A Pro has had any relevant updates. EA is focusing on this mode for NHL 21, which will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 16. With Be A Pro, your player will need to rise to the occasion with specific in-game tasks. The goal is to get to the top line of the team. Rising also carries over to what happens off the ice as your player will participate in specific conversations which will offer thousands of different variations with different results. If you cross a coach or upset a GM, look for less playing time. Season Stories will present a new narrative throughout the season. This is what your player will need to follow and accomplish to keep things moving. There will also be broadcast style updates for your player in this mode to provide the type of player you are. You can watch the trailer below.