EA is bringing NHL 94 to NHL 21 for Pre-Orders

One of the greatest sports games of all time, NHL 94, will be receiving a roster update and launching alongside NHL 21. The game releases on October 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and players will have access to NHL 94 Rewind if they pre-order NHL 21. The extra game will not be available until October 30, and there is no information provided about purchasing NHL 94 Rewind separately. This top-down, 16-bit favorite is an icon for not only gamers but sports fans. Even cover athlete Alex Ovechkin is excited about this. “I played as a kid!!!,” he mentioned in a tweet. “So sick@easportsnhl has NHL 94 Rewind with all the guys who play now in new NHL21 game!!” EA did include a similar version with NHL 14 to celebrate the anniversary of the title.