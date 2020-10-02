PGA Tour 2K21 Gets New Fast-Paced Matchmaking and New Gear

It has been nearly two months since PGA Tour 2K21 has released. Today, 2K announced a new online mode that allows players to complete matches even quicker. A new three-hole matchmaking setup has been added to the game. Players can choose to either do a quick match or a skins match called High Rollers that is one-on-one and either high risk or high reward. The quick match allows for between two and four players. New cosmetic items have also been added to MyPLAYER. Players can expect a to polo shirt and skorts from Polo Ralph Lauren, new adidas CODECHAOS shoes and an exclusive adidas CODECHAOS 2K Aeroready Polo Shirt. The limited-edition adidas polo includes a unique CODECHAOS logo and also has two extra inches in overall length, matching the sizing specs of the gear worn by adidas golf pros. The polo is currently exclusive to PGA TOUR 2K21 and will be available soon on adidas.com and other worldwide retailers. You can read our review of PGA Tour 2K21 here.