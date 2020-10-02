Races and Classes Revealed For Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access

Larian Studios announced today that players will be able to create photorealistic characters from 16 races/subraces and 6 character classes when Baldur’s Gate 3 lands in Early Access on October 6 for Stadia, Steam and GOG. The races that will be available at launch include humans, githyank, elves, drow, half-elves, dwarves, halflings and tieflings, with each race including some subraces. Players will be able to create their own characters for single player or form a party up to four players in multiplayer where everyone has their own character. The Early Access build contains roughly 25 hours of content with multiple playthroughs encouraged.

The character models will have 150 different heads to pick from across the races, which are based on 3D scans of actors and models of different ages and ethnicities with all blemishes and imperfections included to have great diversity and variety in character design. The residents of Baldur’s Gate 3 will react to the characters based on their race and appearance, and certain races such as Drow and Githyanki are so uncommon that NPCs will have unique and specific reactions to these characters.

A brief rundown of each race is as follows. Humans are the most common race in Faerûn and probably need the least amount of introduction. Githyanki are warriors from the Astral Plane, known for their silver weapons and red dragon calvary, seeking to rid the world of mind flayers. High elves are mystical beings who value magic above all else with an innate ability to manipulate the Weave, and wood elves spend their lives hidden away in the forest, mastering archery and stealth. Those familiar with the Forgotten Realms know that the Drow are the dark elves who dwell in the Underdark, who are split into a war between the Seldarine Drow and Lolth-Sworn drow. Half elves are a hybrid of human and elf, and there are differences between High Half-Elf, Wood Half0Elf and Drow Half-Elf. The Dwarves are split ino the Gold and Shield subsets, with the Shield dwarves being more cynical after a fall from grace. Lightfood Halflins are stealthy and social, whereas the Strongheart Halflings are hardier and more resistant than the other halflings, with legends speaking of them containing dwarven blood. The Tieflings are literal Hellions, divided into Asmodeus Tieflings, Mephistopheles Tieflings and Zariel Tieflings, all of which seem like a demonic race with an affinity for arcane magic and wielding the power of fire.

If the races didn’t offer enough options for character customization, there are six available classes: Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock and Wizard, each with at least two subclasses. The options for creating a unique character are virtually limitless, and with 600 NPCs in the Early Access content there likely plenty of interesting reactions from any conceivable character creation.