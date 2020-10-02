Remothered: Broken Porcelain Trailer Recaps Series’ Story, More

A synopsis trailer was released today to bring horror fans up to speed with the compelling mysteries leading up to Remothered: Broken Porcelain. The synopsis details the events from the first chapter, Remothered: Tormented Fathers. This trailer helps set the stage for this new chapter which joins misfit youth, Jennifer, after her arrival at the ominous Ashmann inn. Remothered: Broken Porcelain serves as both a prequel and a sequel to its predecessor.

The title is set to thrill players when it releases on October 13 for consoles and PC. Check out the trailer below: