Retro RPG The Legacy: Realm of Terror Now Available on Steam

What better way to spice up your Halloween season than with a spooky retro game? The Legacy: Realm of Terror was just released on Steam today and should scratch that itch.

This is a western RPG and adventure game hybrid. Players arrive at a massive estate which just so happens to be full of terrifying creatures and challenges.

The Legacy: Realm of Terror first released way back in 1993. This version will run on Windows 10 (or 7 or 8). During launch week you can pick it up for a discounted price of $4.68 on Steam.