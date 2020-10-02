Silent Hill 4: The Room Released on GOG

The Silent Hill series has been available on PC before, but for older titles like Silent Hill 2, 3, and 4, it was in an era before digital distribution. They’ve certainly never been on Steam before.

That’s why it was a bit of a shock announcement to find that Silent Hill 4: The Room is now available on GOG. This game was a big divergence from the classic Silent Hill formula. It forced players into a locked apartment building. Only via a strange hole in the bathroom could they explore frightening locales.

Silent Hill 4: The Room is now available on GOG for $9.99. Hopefully this means other classic Silent Hill titles will soon be on the way to GOG.