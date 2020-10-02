Ultimate RED Collection Gets Big Discount on GOG

Cyberpunk 2077 is prepped to be one of the year’s biggest releases – and after getting some console-related deals on Amazon in physical form, it’s on a healthy discount on PC via GOG thanks to their Ultimate RED Collection. The Ultimate RED Collection gets you CD PROJEKT RED’s catalog for a highly-discounted $87.77. With Cyberpunk 2077 going for $60 on its own, this is a fantastic way to get a ton of gaming value for well under $100.

You’ll get The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, The Witcher Adventure Game, The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition, Thronebreaker, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition, and Cyberpunk 2077 in this bundle. Buying these games on GOG ensures that they are DRM-free forever – so you don’t have to worry about DRM affecting any offline play, and you can still launch the EXEs via Steam or use GOG Galaxy if you want a launcher to use with them. Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.