Banjo-Kazooie, Byleth, and Terry Bogard amiibo Set For 2021

While we’ve made the case a couple of months ago that there’s still potential left in Nintendo’s amiibo, and amiibo support is planned for Monster Hunter Rise and Super Mario 3D World plus Bowser’s Fury, it’s pretty clear that the Super Smash Bros. games are still the bread and butter keeping the figurines going (well, that and people who just collect them because of how good they look as decorations). So fans of the series were likely excited when, at the end of a presentation today going into detail about how Steve and Alex from Minecraft will play in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mr. Sakurai revealed that three new amiibo figures are coming for the game in 2021.

As seen below in a tweet from Nintendo of Europe with the prototypes that Sakurai showed off, the new figurines are of Banjo and Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth, meaning everyone from the game’s first Fighters Pass now has their own amiibo. Alas, it appears that they were unable to make a Player 2 version of Byleth, at least for now. No set release in 2021 is planned yet, but stay tuned for any info in the future concerning release dates.