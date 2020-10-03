Check out the Official Monster Hunter Movie Teaser Trailer

The Monster Hunter movie has been in the works for a while now and we’ve seen screenshots and snippits here and there. Now fans have finally gotten a sneak peek with the first official movie teaser. The trailer showcases the main cast of characters seemingly just reaching the world of Monster Hunter, only to run into the cunning and terrifying Diablos before it sends their car flying. The movie is planning to release this December, which moves it up from the previous April 2021 planned date.

Check out the first official teaser for the Monster Hunter movie below: