Need for Speed Reveal Teased for October 5

Last year, Ghost Games released Need for Speed Heat, the latest entry in the long-running racing franchise which our review called an “encouraging return to form” for the series.

Now, it seems like EA is ready to share the first details on the next title in the series in just a matter of days. Over on the official Need for Speed Twitter account, followers have pieced together a link using hints from various tweets to the following page, which prominently features the Need for Speed logo and a countdown timer which concludes on October 5 at 8 AM PT. Whether this reveal is set to show off the long-rumored remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit or our first look at a brand-new entry, be sure to come back to Hardcore Gamer on Monday for the latest news from the racing series.