Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Mii Fighter Costumes of Travis Touchdown and More

The Mii Fighter costumes, Assist Trophies, and Spirits in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can feel like a mixed blessing at times to some, mainly because a good amount of people see it as a sign that the characters appearing through them won’t actually appear in the game proper as full-fledged DLC characters. It isn’t helped whenever a costume of a character many want is announced right after a more contested choice for a DLC character, like when a costume for Cuphead was announced alongside Byleth’s reveal this year. And it looks like history repeats, because after the reveal of Steve from Minecraft, we now have a new pack of Mii Fighter costumes, which includes Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.

The Swordfighter costume of Travis is indeed neat, not to mention the Brawler costume of Bomberman and the Swordfighter costume of Gil from The Tower of Druaga, providing some treats for retro gaming fans. Rounding out pack number seven of Mii Fighter Costumes are an appropriate Minecraft trio of Creeper, Pig, and Diamond Armor (Brawler, Brawler, and Swordfighter, respectively). Still, with the No More Heroes series providing some Switch exclusives and the inclusion of Bayonetta, many were still hoping for the full inclusion of Travis Touchdown. Then again, the showcase below of how each costume plays only announces it as “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate x Travis” instead of using the actual title of the game…a possible hint that the “true” Travis has yet to appear? We’ll see. For now, Round 7 of Mii Fighter Costumes will arrive as paid DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 13.