Take a Look at the Fall Update for Animal Crossing with Nintendo Minute

The fall update came as an exciting surprise for Animal Crossing fans and it’s only just starting. Kit and Krystal have decided to team up in their fall attire and check out the latest while also running around and having fun as per the usual. The two have fun with their halloween costumes, planting pumpkins and even getting scared by their own skeletons. It’s a fun time in the latest update, so it only makes sense to celebrate in style.

Check out the fall update with Kit and Krysta in the latest Nintendo Minute below: