Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, New Game+ Coming in Next Update

Sucker Punch Productions today revealed when Ghost of Tsushima’s co-op and New Game+ modes will launch.

Ghost of Tsushima has been a massive success since its July launch. Sucker Punch has a certified hit on their hands, but that’s not stopping them from making the game even bigger. A major update launches on October 16, bringing the previously announced Legends co-op mode to Ghost of Tsushima, as well as New Game+. The update is free for all players.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a brand new co-op experience that lets players fight side-by-side with their friends. The mode features two-player story missions and four-player survival missions. A raid will release sometime after launch. To access Legends, players can either find Gyozen the Storyteller at various locations in the game, or through the main menu. From there, players can choose a class to unlock (Samurai, Marksman, Ronin, or Assassin), and can unlock the remaining classes as they rank up.

The other big addition is New Game+, which allows player to re-embark on Jin’s journey. You’ll keep all Techniques, Gear, and Vanity items obtained in your previous playthrough. New to the experience is a difficulty increase (that can be adjusted), a new horse with a vibrant red mane, and new powerful charms. There’s also an additional upgrade for sword, bow, and armor to unlock. For completionists, there are also some new trophies to acquire.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. Update 1.1 arrives October 16 for free for all Ghost of Tsushima owners.