HyperX Adds Blue Clicky Switches to Alloy Origins Keyboard

HyperX has announced today that it is adding another switch to its Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard line. The Blue Clicky mechanical switches will be the latest switches to be added and they are the first on a full size keyboard from HyperX. These switches are built for performance and longevity with a rating of 80 million clicks to meet gaming and work from home needs. The Alloy Origins design is a minimalistic, compact design with RGB backlit keys to enhance home office and gaming setups. These backlit keys features exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five brightness levels that are adjustable. Lastly, the Alloy Origins includes a Custom Game Mode to decide which keys are enabled and disabled along with macro keys that can be assigned and stored in the macro library.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards and has invested years in developing a series of key switches with features and design specifications required by gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing Red and Aqua options allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the performance, reliability and style found in HyperX-branded switches.”

The HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that includes the HyperX Blue Clicky switches is now available. It retails for $109.99 on the HyperX Online Shop. You can read our review of the Alloy Origins keyboard with Aqua switches here and the Cherry switch version here. Look for a review later this week on the Blue switch version.