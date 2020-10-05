Intellivision Amico Event Coming This Saturday

The Intellivision Amico is prepped to offer something a bit different when it launches – and we’ll get a clearer picture as to the console’s future soon. On October 10, at 10:10 PT, a new video presentation will showcase new game footage, video of the hardware itself, and reward watchers with contests and prizes. The console’s unique paddle controllers are built to fit inside the console’s baset itself – and the indie-heavy nature of the system is very much like what the OUYA was eight years ago. Time will tell just how well the Amico does, but it’s exciting to see an old name return to the industry after a long absence.