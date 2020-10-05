Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Hitting Current Gen Consoles in November

EA is remastering what might be the last great Need for Speed title. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered hits on November 6 for current generation consoles and will land on the Nintendo Switch on November 13. This title is the traditional exotic car and police chasing Need for Speed rather than being open world. EA released a really unique and funny trailer to go alongside of the announcement. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit was developed by Criterion. This remastered will include cross-platform multiplayer and autolog. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered includes all main DLC – the SCPD Rebel Racer Pack, Super Sports Pack, Armed & Dangerous Pack, Lamborghini Untamed Pack, and Porsche Unleashed Pack – delivered at launch, with an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. This will also be available on PC.
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will have enhanced visuals across the board. The Nintendo Switch version runs at 1080p/30 FPS in docked mode (720p/30 FPS undocked) and includes higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos. Also, depending on your hardware specifications, 4K/60 FPS is supported on PC, and players can choose between 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Base versions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run the game at 1080p/30 FPS. In addition to the listed improvements for the Nintendo Switch version, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions are also updated with upressed UI, higher resolution reflections, boosted textures, more particles, and improved AA/SSAO. You can view the full car list below.
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione Spider
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- Aston Martin DBS Volante
- Aston Martin DBS
- Aston Martin V12 Vantage
- Aston Martin One-77
- Audi TT RS
- Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro
- Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro
- Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe
- Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
- BMW Z4 sDrive35is
- BMW M3 E92
- BMW M6 Convertible
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Dodge Charger SRT8
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- Dodge Viper SRT10
- Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition
- Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor
- Ford GT
- Ford GT500 Super Snake
- Ford GT500 Shelby
- Ford Police Interceptor Concept
- Gumpert Apollo S
- Jaguar XKR
- Koenigsegg CCX
- Koenigsegg CCXR Edition
- Koenigsegg Agera
- Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni
- Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 650-4 Roadster
- Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce
- Lamborghini Reventón Roadster
- Lamborghini Reventón
- Maserati GranCabrio
- Maserati GranTurismo S
- Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S
- Mazda RX-8
- McLaren MP4-12C
- McLaren F1
- Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series
- Mercedes SLS AMG
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- Nissan 370Z Roadster
- Nissan 370Z
- Nissan GT-R SpecV
- Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)
- Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
- Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)
- Pagani Zonda Cinque
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Porsche 911 Speedster
- Porsche 911 Targa 4S
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
- Porsche 911 Turbo 1982
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche Boxster Spyder
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Porsche Cayman S
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- Porsche 959
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI