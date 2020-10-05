Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Hitting Current Gen Consoles in November

EA is remastering what might be the last great Need for Speed title. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered hits on November 6 for current generation consoles and will land on the Nintendo Switch on November 13. This title is the traditional exotic car and police chasing Need for Speed rather than being open world. EA released a really unique and funny trailer to go alongside of the announcement. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit was developed by Criterion. This remastered will include cross-platform multiplayer and autolog. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered includes all main DLC – the SCPD Rebel Racer Pack, Super Sports Pack, Armed & Dangerous Pack, Lamborghini Untamed Pack, and Porsche Unleashed Pack – delivered at launch, with an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. This will also be available on PC.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will have enhanced visuals across the board. The Nintendo Switch version runs at 1080p/30 FPS in docked mode (720p/30 FPS undocked) and includes higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos. Also, depending on your hardware specifications, 4K/60 FPS is supported on PC, and players can choose between 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Base versions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run the game at 1080p/30 FPS. In addition to the listed improvements for the Nintendo Switch version, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions are also updated with upressed UI, higher resolution reflections, boosted textures, more particles, and improved AA/SSAO. You can view the full car list below.