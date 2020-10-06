Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Now Available on Switch

Back in 2016, Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders arrived on PC and was an exciting adaptation of Agatha Christie book of the same name.

This mystery adventure game has received some announcements from its original release. This includes a new interface, new lighting effects, and the inclusion of tutorials. Some other tweaks have also been made to smooth the game over for its 2020 Switch debut.

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders is available now on the eShop for $29.99. Physical copies will make their way out on November 3.