Baldur’s Gate 3 Now Available In Early Access

The long awaited Baldur’s Gate is now available in early access for PC and Mac through Steam and GOG along with Google Stadia. The first act of the game is now available, which spans about 25 hours of content, 46,000 lines of English dialog, 600 NPCs and 146 spells and actions. Players can create their own unique character through an extensive character creation system that has 16 races and subraces to choose between six classes with their own subclasses. Baldur’s Gate 3 can be enjoyed as a solo adventure or with up to four players in multiplayer. While Baldur’s Gate 3 is still a way from completion, the content that is available lives up to Baldur’s Gate’s legacy and Larian Studios reputation for creating masterful RPGs. More details about Baldur’s Gate 3 and our impressions can be found in our preview.