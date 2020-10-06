Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Available for Pre-Load on PS4

The open beta takes place over two weekends. The first will be PlayStation exclusive, and the second is for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of how the schedule works:

Weekend 1 (October 8-12): PS4 Exclusive October 8-9: Pre-Order Required October 10-12: Open for everyone

Weekend 2 (October 15-19): Crossplay October 15-19 on PS4: Open for Everyone October 15-16 on Xbox One and PC: Pre-Order Required October 17-19 on Xbox One and PC: Open for Everyone



PS4 players can begin pre-loading the beta starting today. Meanwhile, Xbox One and PC players can start pre-loading on October 13 at 8am PDT. Those who play and get to Rank 10 will get a special SMG blueprint for use in the full game at launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.