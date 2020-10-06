Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Available for Pre-Load on PS4

Activision and Treyarch today dropped some new details about the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta.
Beta Weekend 1 kicks off Thursday, October 8 on PS4, which means its time to start pre-loading the beta. Though we’re still waiting to hear what exact content will be in the beta, Treyarch did provide some details. Notably, players can play across traditional 6v6 modes, and 12v12 Combined Arms mode, and the brand-new 40-player mode, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.
The open beta takes place over two weekends. The first will be PlayStation exclusive, and the second is for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of how the schedule works:
- Weekend 1 (October 8-12): PS4 Exclusive
- October 8-9: Pre-Order Required
- October 10-12: Open for everyone
- Weekend 2 (October 15-19): Crossplay
- October 15-19 on PS4: Open for Everyone
- October 15-16 on Xbox One and PC: Pre-Order Required
- October 17-19 on Xbox One and PC: Open for Everyone
PS4 players can begin pre-loading the beta starting today. Meanwhile, Xbox One and PC players can start pre-loading on October 13 at 8am PDT. Those who play and get to Rank 10 will get a special SMG blueprint for use in the full game at launch.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.