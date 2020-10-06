Capcom Shares Direct-Feed Gameplay for Monster Hunter Rise from Tokyo Game Show

Tokyo Game Show was a huge time for fans of the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise as it included around 40 minutes of gameplay running on Switch for all to see. Being a live streamed event, however, the quality can be hard to really properly share. Fortunately Capcom has now posted and shared the direct feed gameplay complete with the original Japanese voice over for anyone interested to check out. It’s also worth noting that this footage is running on the based Switch console which makes it running so smoothly all the more impressive at this time.

Monster Hunter Rise is launching on March 26 2021. Check out both gameplay videos below: