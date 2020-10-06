Get Early Hands-On Time With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War This Weekend

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still over a month away, but fans itching for a taste of series’ next entry will have their chance this weekend. From October 10 to October 11, PlayStation 4-based fans can jump in and try their hand at five game modes, including: Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, VIP Escort, Domination and Combined Arms. Those that preordered Cold War will get access starting Thursday, October 8 as well as a unique skin and weapon blueprint. See it all in action below.

Those playing on PC and Xbox One will not have access this week, unfortunately; their turn will come next weekend starting on October 17. It’s a little odd whenever exclusivity extends to things like public betas, but that’s just the business these days, eh?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.