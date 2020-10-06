Grappling Hook Platformer Get-A-Grip Chip Launches Next Week

When you think of a 2D platformer, one key gameplay mechanic always comes to mind – jumping. Get-A-Grip Chip subverts these expectations because protagonist Chip can’t jump!

Chip can move left and right, but it’s up to their trusty head-mounted magnet grapple hook to get around. While simple to pick up and play, it’ll take practice to master this method of platforming.

Get-A-Grip Chip launches via Steam on October 16. Curious to give it a try? There’s also a free demo available to download on Steam right now.