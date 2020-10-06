It’s Mini-Games Galore in Latest Yakuza: Like A Dragon Trailer

Mini-games are the focus in the latest trailer for the upcoming next entry in the Yakuza series, Yakuza: Like A Dragon. For anyone with any form of experience with the series, you’ll know that mini-games are a key ingredient in any great Yakuza game. And as the below trailer shows, new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga’s quest to be a hero, will be met with a fair number of odd, surreal and what looks to be surprisingly-deep side offerings in the new setting of Yokohama.

Naturally all the old favorites look to be making a welcome return — Sega Arcade and all — alongside some new additions. What’s more, for the first time in the series, Yakuza: Like A Dragon will also feature English renditions of a selection of karaoke mini-game songs. Even from as selective and specific a focus that a look into mini-games may sound, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku appear not to be holding back on bringing the most outlandish and over-the-top scenarios to the Yakuza side-content show. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is planned for release on November 10 for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. A PS5 version will follow thereafter on March 2 next year.