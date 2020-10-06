Mortal Kombat 11 Passes Eight Million Copies Sold, Announcement Coming this Week

Last year, Netherrealm released the latest entry in their gory fighting franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, which was followed up with the Aftermath DLC that was launched earlier this year.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we're not done yet. Stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

In a recent tweet, creative director Ed Boon shared that the title has sold over eight million copies across the past seventeen months, but the developer isn’t quite ready to move on to their next title just yet. The same tweet also promises news for later this week on “what’s next”, with no other hints as to what this new content may be. Whether this entails a second Kombat Pack for more playable characters, more story DLC or a next-gen version, be sure to stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 announcement.

