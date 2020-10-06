NBA 2K21 Next Gen Gameplay Trailer is Here

Today, 2K Sports has released the much anticipated next generation gameplay trailer for NBA 2K21. You can witness the unprecedented realism in the trailer below. The new NBA 2K21 has been built from the ground up to take advantage of the full potential of the next generation hardware. You will witness the extremely realistic player faces and question realism in the upcoming title that launches on November 10 for Xbox Series X/S and November 12 for PlayStation 5. Players who purchased the Mamba Edition of NBA 2K21 on current generation consoles can upgrade for free. You can read our review of the current generation version here.