New Blair Witch Experience Coming to Oculus Just in Time for Halloween

Bloober Team has announced a new version of Blair Witch rebuilt with VR in mind. The updated title will be coming to the Oculus Quest first, but fans using other VR devices will have their chance eventually too. In addition to necessary changes like camera behavior and VR controller support, Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition is also featuring several unique extras and updates.

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition’s new features include new ways to interact with Bullet, more interactive environments, throw-able and stackable objects, a map that can be drawn upon, the ability to operate doors, keys and keypads. The team has also added new encounters within the Black Hills Forest.

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition launches first for the Oculus Quest on October 31. Check out our review of the original to learn more about the Blair Witch experience and watch the Oculus Quest trailer below: