Pair of Horror Game figmas Available for Pre-order

With it being October, the spooky season is well upon us. This makes for the perfect time to pre-order a couple of figma figures from two games in the horror genre. Both Silent Hill and Dead by Daylight have new collectibles for fans to get excited for.

First up is Bubble Head Nurse from Silent Hill 2. This character was an instant classic when first debuted and this figma truly does justice to such a terrifying enemy. She comes with a couple of face plates, a long metal pipe and knife. Dead by Daylight’s Trapper shows off great grotesque details. It comes with two head pieces, a cleaver, a bear trap and a meat hook to hang other figures. Both are highly articulated to make unique poses on shelves and desks or in cabinets.

Both are available for pre-order until December 3. However, Bubble Head Nurse will be available to own in July and Trapper in September. You won’t get to display them this Halloween but next year is going to be even more terrifying!