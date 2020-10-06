Razer Announces BlackWidow V3 Wired and Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboards

Razer recently released the BlackWidow V3 Pro that is wireless and includes HyperSpeed Wireless Technology amongst other tech. Razer has announced that it is bringing two other versions of the BlackWidow V3 at a more affordable price. With improved key switches, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, brighter Razer Chroma RGB lighting, dedicated media keys with a digital roller, and an ergonomic wrist rest, the BlackWidow V3 and the V3 Tenkeyless will offer different setups for those that do not require a wireless setup.

“With the launch of the first BlackWidow, Razer created a whole new product category – the mechanical gaming keyboard,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The new BlackWidow V3 now comes with a host of upgrades and improvements, whilst retaining the design and features gamers love, giving them a BlackWidow worthy of the legacy of its predecessors.”

Both versions include a switch type with transparent housing to better illuminate the RGB elements of the BlackWidow V3. Players have the choice of the green clicky keys or the yellow linear keys, much like the V3 Pro. The Doubleshot ABS keycaps are made of a different mold that won’t cause the lettering to fade out over time. Both models are comprised of an aluminum chassis with cable routing options. The BlackWidow V3 is also available in the popular Quartz color scheme (US keyboard layout only), as it joins the recently launched Viper Ultimate as part of an extensive range of Razer Quartz peripherals. The BlackWidow V3 retails for $139.99 and the Tenkeyless version retails for $99.99.