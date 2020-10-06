Wolfenstein, Arkane Studios Collections Seemingly Leaked for Xbox Series X/S via ESRB

It would seem that next-gen collections of recent Wolfenstein and Arkane Studios titles are coming, according to the ESRB.

ESRB pages have been set up for Wolfenstein Alt History Collection and Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection. This likely means we should be getting announcements for these collections soon. The catch? They might both be Xbox Series exclusives. Despite all titles launching on PS4 and PC, it appears that the next-gen releases are going exclusive. There’s still time for things to chance, but considering Microsoft’s recent purchase of Bethesda Softworks, it was inevitable something like this would happen.

Both collections mention they come with four games each, which tracks with the output of this-gen. The likely titles in the Wolfenstein Alt History Collection include Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Meanwhile, the Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection likely includes Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Prey.

Wolfenstein and the Arkane titles wouldn’t be the only current-gen titles getting a next-gen facelift. Bethesda Softworks already confirmed that Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are getting the next-gen treatment. However, those games include a PS5 alongside and Xbox Series X/S version.

We’ll let you know should Microsoft or Bethesda Softworks make any announcements regarding these collections.