2K Releases Gameplay Breakdown for Next Gen NBA 2K21

2K revealed the gameplay trailer for the next generation version of NBA 2K21 on Tuesday. Today, 2K has unveiled what gameplay changes will be coming to the latest version. The Pro-Stick has allowed the team at Visual Concepts to better separate the skill advantage on the court. This will carry over to the next generation version, but now players can also control the arc of their shots. Slow flicks of the Shot Stick will allow for more arc on their shots. Couple this with the shot aim and there is quite a bit of detail there to master. Fast flicks will ultimately make your shot fall flat. A small bonus will be granted for those who consistently land the high arc shots.

Fast flicks will, however, allow the player to control bank shots. This will work for lay-ups, too. To finish this off, the Shot Meter will play an even bigger role in shooting. Presentation of the Shot Meter will be much more legible and it pops out against the various court floors. An arrowhead and timing marker will also help make it easier to judge. The meter is now blue and it will grow and shrink dynamically. If the player misses the sweet spot altogether, you will miss the shot. Visual Concepts has also removed lay-up timing so they can focus on taking the best players to the net. It will be completely under control of the player and can be enabled which will allow the better players to land the more contested shots if pulled off well. There will also be fewer canned animations when driving to the hoop.

Along with more signature shots, more animations, and overall a lot more control of what goes on during the game, the hardware for next gen consoles are allowing more tools to be used for Visual Concepts. You can read the full breakdown of the new Courtside Report here. NBA 2K21 will launch on next gen consoles when they released on their respective dates. You can read our review of the current generation NBA 2K21 here.