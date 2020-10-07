Evercade Getting Indie Heroes Collection 1 Cartridge

Those who aren’t enthralled by modern triple A releases should seek out the Evercade. This handheld lets players buy cartridges to play select classic and indie titles. Today yet another new cartridge was announced.

It is the Indie Heroes Collection 1 cart. As the name implies, this is another indie-focused collection of gaming goodness. Here’s a list of the fourteen indie games included:

Alien Cat 2

Anguna

Chain Break

Deadeus

Debtor

Doodle World

Flea

Foxyland

Kubo

Ploid

Quest Arrest

Super Homebrew War

Twin Dragons

Uchusen

The Indie Heroes Collection 1 cart is planned for an early 2021 release.