Funko Pop! Blitz Now Available

Casual collectors, dedicated and fans and those who’ve never heard of Funko are all surely aware of the numerous figures the company has produced. They have so many popular licenses which makes this announcement pretty exciting. Though, it’s been in the works for over a year, Funko Pop! Blitz is now available to download.

The mobile game follows the match-three formula where the goal is to eliminate a line of similar Pop! heads to gain points. Characters have a Super move allowing you to blast the board and power up for more rewards. Throughout the game you’ll also collect digital versions of Funko Pop! figures Themed events for franchises and holidays will appear with the first being about Jurassic Park and Halloween in the weeks after.

Have a look at the release trailer below and give it a download via the App Store and Google Play.