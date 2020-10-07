Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Crosses Brings Cartoon Racing Hijinks to Consoles Today

Nickelodeon’s comically mischievous kart racer returns to consoles today with even more racers and tracks for cartoon fans to play around with. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix offers players a total of thirty racers to choose from this time around. This includes the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, Korra, Zim, Arnold and quite a few more. See them and other characters in action in the brand-new trailer below.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix also sports 28 tracks, including two new battle arenas. Players can also form their own pit crew from a pool of over seventy Nickelodeon characters and customize their karts using parts inspired by their various cartoon series. Players can enjoy the game solo but also with up to four people via split-screen multiplayer and up to eight others online. Nickelodeon’s trademark slime has seeped into the experience too, so fans can expect to see it just about everywhere.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.